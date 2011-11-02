SINGAPORE Nov 2 CLSA has upgraded Singapore's
food and beverage and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave
(F&N) to buy from outperform and raised its target
price to S$7.57 from S$6.90.
STATEMENT:
CLSA said F&N's share price could be boosted by the
expansion of its food and beverage business into new markets
such as Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as the
divestment of non-core assets.
"We believe F&N's proven model, good products and superior
marketing strategy can be replicated in these new markets," said
CLSA.
The brokerage expects F&N to report a three percent rise in
its fourth quarter core earnings from a year ago on November 15.
"The results will be supported by healthy earnings from
breweries, soft drinks and property development segments, but
offset by dairies, due to elevated input costs," said CLSA in a
report.
At 0705 GMT, F&N shares were 0.49 percent higher at
S$6.12, but have fallen 4.5 percent since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Cerelia Lim)