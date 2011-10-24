SINGAPORE Oct 24 OCBC Investment Research has upgraded Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) , which owns shopping malls in Singapore, to buy from hold and raised its target price to S$1.68 from S$1.57.

OCBC has raised its fiscal 2012 forecast for FCT by 3.3-8.3 percent to reflect its strong earnings and lower cost of debt.

FCT said on Thursday its fourth-quarter distribution to unitholders increased 11 percent to S$18.3 million from a year ago, lifted by strong contribution from its Causeway Point mall in the city-state.

The brokerage noted that FCT's average rental rate for renewal leases signed in the fourth quarter was 7.9 percent higher than the preceding leases. The occupancy of FCT's portfolio also improved to 95.1 percent from 87.6 percent in the previous quarter.

Going forward, OCBC said it expects FCT to post significant growth in its rental income as the full contribution of Causeway Point and the newly-acquired Bedok Point shopping mall has yet to be realized.

At 0354 GMT, shares of FCT were 2.4 percent higher at S$1.505, and have gained 0.3 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)