SINGAPORE Oct 24 OCBC Investment Research has
upgraded Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) , which owns
shopping malls in Singapore, to buy from hold and raised its
target price to S$1.68 from S$1.57.
STATEMENT:
OCBC has raised its fiscal 2012 forecast for FCT by 3.3-8.3
percent to reflect its strong earnings and lower cost of debt.
FCT said on Thursday its fourth-quarter distribution to
unitholders increased 11 percent to S$18.3 million from a year
ago, lifted by strong contribution from its Causeway Point mall
in the city-state.
The brokerage noted that FCT's average rental rate for
renewal leases signed in the fourth quarter was 7.9 percent
higher than the preceding leases. The occupancy of FCT's
portfolio also improved to 95.1 percent from 87.6 percent in the
previous quarter.
Going forward, OCBC said it expects FCT to post significant
growth in its rental income as the full contribution of Causeway
Point and the newly-acquired Bedok Point shopping mall has yet
to be realized.
At 0354 GMT, shares of FCT were 2.4 percent higher at
S$1.505, and have gained 0.3 percent since the start of the
year.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)