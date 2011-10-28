SINGAPORE Oct 28 Shares of casino operator Genting Singapore rose as much as 4.4 percent on Friday after the strong third-quarter performance of rival Marina Bay Sands boosted sentiment about the overall gaming market in the city-state.

The Singapore casino of Las Vegas Sands delivered $414 million, exceeding internal projections, driven by a 37 percent surge in "VIP" or high-roller gambling volumes.

At 0124 GMT, Genting Singapore shares were up 3.2 percent at S$1.755. The broader Straits Times Index was 1.2 percent higher.

"On our estimates, Singapore is on track to generate as much GGR (gross gaming revenue) as Las Vegas," Citi said in a report.

The bank revised upwards its estimate of the Singapore gaming market size to $6.1 billion from $5.9 billion after taking into account Las Vegas Sands' reported numbers.

Citi said in the third quarter, it expects both Genting Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa and Marina Bay Sands to gain volume, as they are likely to benefit from this year's F1 race in the city-state and the nine-day holiday in Indonesia. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)