SINGAPORE Nov 8 Shares of casino operator Genting Singapore rose as much as 2.6 percent on Tuesday on expectations the company will report higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, traders said.

At 0222 GMT, Genting shares were up 1.7 percent at S$1.755, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index , which was 0.5 percent higher.

The company is slated to announce its result on Thursday after the market close.

"Generally, we expect their result to be better than the previous quarter because the whole gaming market in Singapore is likely to have increased," said a local trader.

RBS wrote in a report last week that it forecast Genting to report adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of S$371 million ($291.6 million) for its third quarter, up from S$347 million in the previous quarter.

RBS said the strong results of Marina Bay Sands (MBS), the rival casino of Genting's Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, suggested that the city-state's gaming market remained robust. But Genting may have lost market share given MBS's gaming volume growth during the quarter, RBS noted.

MBS, the Singapore casino of Las Vegas Sands , delivered $414 million in EBITDA, exceeding internal projections, driven by a 37 percent surge in "VIP" or high-roller gambling volumes. ($1 = 1.272 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)