SINGAPORE Jan 3 Shares of casino operator Genting Singapore jumped as much as 2.6 percent on Tuesday on hopes its earnings may get a boost from the holiday season and business could improve further during the upcoming Chinese New Year period.

At 0251 GMT, Genting shares were up 2.3 percent at S$1.545, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index which was 0.8 percent higher.

"For their fourth quarter (Oct-Dec), we expect them to report better result compared to the previous quarter because of the holiday season towards the end of the year," said an analyst.

"It's also possible that there will be more visitors during the Chinese New Year."

The Chinese New Year celebration will begin on Jan 23. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)