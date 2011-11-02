SINGAPORE Nov 2 Shares of Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties (GLP) , which owns warehouses in China and Japan, fell as much as 2.6 percent on Wednesday, on concerns that a weaker yen as a result of central bank intervention would hurt its earnings.

At 0249 GMT, GLP shares were down 0.9 percent at S$1.71, with 2.1 million shares changing hands, underperforming the benchmark Straits Times Index's 0.15 percent loss.

"GLP has properties in Japan and with the yen intervention the currency is weakening. This could impact its bottom-line after translating its earnings in Japan back to Singapore dollars," said a local trader.

Investors are also concerned that GLP could be affected by slowing growth in China.

"Industrial activity is going down, which doesn't spell well for logistics," the trader said.