Singapore Jan 20 Goldman Sachs started
coverage of Singapore-listed logistics company, Global Logistic
Properties (GLP), with a buy recommendation and set a
12-month price target of S$2.34.
By 0220 GMT, GLP shares were up 1 percent at S$1.865. The
stock fell 13 percent since the start of last year.
STATEMENT:
Goldman Sachs said GLP's size and depth of its network in
China and Japan displayed key competitive advantages.
The brokerage said GLP's operations in China are supported
by structural growth in domestic consumption and limited supply
of existing logistics facilities.
In Japan, its businesses provide annuity-like income streams
which serve as an internal funding source for its expansions in
China, Goldman Sachs said, explaining that GLP's fundamentals
look compelling with self-funded growth.
Goldman Sachs expects the company to outperform the sector
over the next three years with an estimated compounded average
growth rate of 16 percent in its earnings per share.
(Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Anshuman Daga)