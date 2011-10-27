SINGAPORE Oct 27 Shares of Singapore-listed rubber firm GMG Global Ltd opened 4.3 percent lower on Thursday after it said it plans to raise S$349.4 million ($273.7 million) through a sharply discounted rights issue.

At 0101 GMT, shares of GMG were traded at S$0.225 with over 2.7 million shares changing hands.

GMG said on Wednesday it plans to issue 3.84 billion new shares at S$0.091 each, which represents a discount of 61.3 percent to the closing price of S$0.235 on Tuesday.

About 80 percent of the proceeds from the fund raising will go towards capital expediture and strategic investments, and the rest will be used for working capital needs, GMG said.

Shareholders will be offered one rights share for every one ordinary share held.

($1 = 1.276 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)