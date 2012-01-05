(Corrects target price change)

SINGAPORE Jan 5 DBS Vickers has upgraded Singapore rubber firm GMG Global to hold from fully valued but lowered its target price to S$0.125 from S$0.19.

STATEMENT:

DBS said the key catalysts for GMG stock will be the deployment of around S$312 million ($242.3 million) in net cash, mainly from the company's rights issue completed last December, as well as the timely execution of its expansion plans.

GMG plans to add 150,000 metric tonnes per annum in processing capacity in Thailand and Ivory Coast over the next two years, DBS said.

The bank raised its core earnings estimate for GMG's 2012-2013 fiscal years by up to 32 percent on the back of the new capacity. But DBS noted that rubber prices may remain weak over the near term due to slower demand and the seasonal peak in production.

At 0213 GMT, GMG shares were up 0.8 percent at S$0.121. The stock fell around 47 percent last year.

