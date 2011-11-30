SINGAPORE Nov 30 Shares of Singapore-listed rubber firm GMG Global Ltd fell as much as 10 percent on Wednesday to a 17-month low, hit by the recent fall in rubber prices and a worsening global economic outlook, traders said.

At 0229 GMT, shares of GMG Global were 8.5 percent lower at S$0.129 with more than 8 million shares changing hands.

The most active rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery has fallen about 28 percent since the beginning of September and by nearly 9 percent in the last month alone.

"Rubber prices have fallen quite a lot due to worries of another recession and this made investors more negative towards the outlook of GMG Global as the company's earnings are very much dependent on rubber prices," said a local trader. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)