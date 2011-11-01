SINGAPORE Nov 1 Shares of Singapore-listed property firm Hartawan Holdings jumped as much as 26 percent on Tuesday after it said it plans to buy an Indonesian gold mining firm in a reverse takeover deal worth S$300 million.

At 0130 GMT, shares of Hartawan were 17.7 percent higher at S$0.14 with over 22.5 million shares changing hands. This was 5.4 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions.

Hartawan plans to issue 1.5 billion new shares at S$0.20 each in exchange for Wilton Resources Holdings. The issue price is a 68 percent premium to Hartawan's last traded price of S$0.119 on Oct 27, Hartawan said in a statement. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)