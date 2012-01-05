SINGAPORE Jan 5 DMG & Partners has
upgraded Singapore's Hi-P International, which makes
electronics products for Apple and Blackberry maker
Research In Motion, to buy from neutral and raised its
target price to S$0.79 from S$0.62.
STATEMENT:
DMG said Hi-P had experienced a slowdown in orders and
margin compression as its largest customer RIM had reported a
series of disappointing results. RIM had also announced a delay
in the launch of its Blackberry 10 smartphone, DMG added.
However, moving forward, DMG expects Hi-P to receive more
orders from Motorola and Apple, which would more than cover
RIM's slowdown.
The brokerage added that a recent strike at Hi-P's factory
in Shanghai had been resolved, with little material financial
impact expected. In December, workers at Hi-P's factory in
Jinqiao had protested over a planned plant relocation.
At 0242 GMT, Hi-P shares were up 3.2 percent at S$0.64. The
stock fell 41 percent last year.
(Reporting by Mark Tay)