SINGAPORE Jan 5 DMG & Partners has upgraded Singapore's Hi-P International, which makes electronics products for Apple and Blackberry maker Research In Motion, to buy from neutral and raised its target price to S$0.79 from S$0.62.

STATEMENT:

DMG said Hi-P had experienced a slowdown in orders and margin compression as its largest customer RIM had reported a series of disappointing results. RIM had also announced a delay in the launch of its Blackberry 10 smartphone, DMG added.

However, moving forward, DMG expects Hi-P to receive more orders from Motorola and Apple, which would more than cover RIM's slowdown.

The brokerage added that a recent strike at Hi-P's factory in Shanghai had been resolved, with little material financial impact expected. In December, workers at Hi-P's factory in Jinqiao had protested over a planned plant relocation.

At 0242 GMT, Hi-P shares were up 3.2 percent at S$0.64. The stock fell 41 percent last year. (Reporting by Mark Tay)