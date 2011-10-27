SINGAPORE Oct 27 Shares of Singapore-listed property developer Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd surged as much as 5 percent to a week high, after progress in resolving Europe's debt crisis lifted optimism that demand for office space may be better than expected.

At 0245 GMT, Hongkong Land shares were 4.6 percent higher at S$5.02 with a volume of 1.3 million shares.

Shares of Hongkong Land, which owns mainly prime office assets in Hong Kong's central area, had taken a beating in the last few weeks on concerns a slow down in the global economy will affect companies' hiring plans and lower demand for office space.

"With a clearer solution to the European crisis, there may be an improvement in sentiment about the global economy. The supply of office space in Hong Kong's central area remains tight and if companies do not aggressively cut head count, office landlords may not be as badly affected as people had expected," said an analyst.

Euro zone leaders said on Thursday they had reached agreement on a comprehensive package of measures to tackle the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)