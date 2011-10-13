SINGAPORE Oct 13 Shares of Singapore-listed Chinese property companies such as Ying Li International Ltd surged on Thursday, tracking the rally among peers in China after they reported strong increase in contracted sales.

At 0317 GMT, Ying Li shares jumped 8.5 percent to S$0.255 with over 7.7 million shares changing hands. This was 3.8 times its average daily volume over the last 5 sessions.

Perennial China Retail Trust , which owns shopping malls, rose 12.4 percent to S$0.255, while CapitaMalls Asia rose as much as 2.4 percent.

"Chinese property counters listed in Singapore have been massively oversold, so the rebound in their Chinese counterparts is helping to spark a similar rally here," said a local trader.

Several Chinese property developers, such as Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd and Poly (Hong Kong) Investment Ltd , said this week they recorded strong increases in contracted sales in the first three quarters despite Beijing's tight credit policy to slow the country's rampant property market.

Hong Kong authorities also announced milder-than-expected steps to ease public discontent about sky-high property prices.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang said the government would resume the construction and sale of subsidised housing. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kavita Chandran)