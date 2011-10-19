SINGAPORE Oct 19 CIMB Research has cut rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine Ltd to underperform from outperform, and cut its target price to S$3.30 from S$5.30

The broker also downgraded Singapore's offshore and marine sector to underweight from neutral, following the recent run-up in their stocks, and as it expects companies face slower orders going into 2012.

Moreover, CIMB expects offshore and marine firms to see lower margins in 2012-2013, due partly to tougher competition and rising financing costs.

Larger rival Keppel Corp's target price was also lowered to S$8.90 from S$10.50, as CIMB cuts its earnings estimates by 4-21 percent for 2011-2013 to reflect a downgrade of its property arm Keppel Land .

"We believe the market has priced in Petrobras wins and see limited major catalysts in the near term," CIMB said. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)