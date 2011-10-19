Ecuador ordered to pay ConocoPhillips $380 mln in damages
Feb 8 A World Bank panel has ordered Ecuador to pay $380 million in damages to a subsidiary of U.S.-based ConocoPhillips for unlawfully expropriating the company's oil investments.
SINGAPORE Oct 19 CIMB Research has cut rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine Ltd to underperform from outperform, and cut its target price to S$3.30 from S$5.30
The broker also downgraded Singapore's offshore and marine sector to underweight from neutral, following the recent run-up in their stocks, and as it expects companies face slower orders going into 2012.
Moreover, CIMB expects offshore and marine firms to see lower margins in 2012-2013, due partly to tougher competition and rising financing costs.
Larger rival Keppel Corp's target price was also lowered to S$8.90 from S$10.50, as CIMB cuts its earnings estimates by 4-21 percent for 2011-2013 to reflect a downgrade of its property arm Keppel Land .
"We believe the market has priced in Petrobras wins and see limited major catalysts in the near term," CIMB said. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)
CHICAGO, Feb 8 A U.S. federal appeals court dismissed an emergency appeal by opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan on Wednesday, saying any complaints should be lodged after the plan is confirmed by the bankruptcy court.
TORONTO, Feb 8 Canada's benchmark stock index ended up on Wednesday after a slow start as an oil price rebound helped some energy stocks, and gold and base metal miners rose as political uncertainty boosted bullion and a likely squeeze on supply pushed copper prices higher.