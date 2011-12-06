SINGAPORE Dec 6 Bank of America Merrill
Lynch has downgraded its rating on Southeast Asia's largest
property developer, CapitaLand Ltd, to neutral from
buy and cut its target price to S$2.75 from S$3.40.
STATEMENT:
Bank of America Merrill Lynch has cut its 2011-2013 earnings
estimates for CapitaLand by an average of 22 percent as it
expects overall sales volume and prices of residential units in
China to fall by about 10 percent next year due to an
oversupply.
"Our downgrade is based on more bearish view on China
residential (sector), the lack of share price reaction to
capital deployment and earnings uncertainty," the brokerage
said.
It also noted that as CapitaLand increased its exposure to
China assets, the firm has seen a deterioration of its core
return on equity.
At 0141 GMT, shares of CapitaLand were 0.8 percent lower at
S$2.59 and have fallen about 30 percent since the start of the
year.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)