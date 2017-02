SINGAPORE Nov 1 Units of Singapore's CapitaMall Trust , which owns shopping malls, fell as much as 4.5 percent on Tuesday after it raised S$250 million through a private placement.

At 0101 GMT, CapitaMall Trust units were 4.3 percent lower at S$1.795, with nearly 1.4 million shares changing hands.

The trust announced on Tuesday that it is selling 139.7 million new units for S$1.79 each to fund the upgrade of its properties and investment. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kavita Chandran)