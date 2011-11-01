SINGAPORE Nov 1 Shares of Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) fell 3.1 percent on Tuesday after the company reported a loss much wider than expected in its third quarter hurt by a drop in freight rates, and warned of a possible full year loss.

At 0107 GMT, shares of NOL were traded at S$1.105 with 796,000 shares changing hands.

NOL posted a quarterly net loss of $91 million, compared with a net profit of $282 million a year ago. Analysts, on average, were expecting a $48.4 million loss.

"NOL's worse-than-expected net loss is the result of weak freight rates and high bunker fuel prices," said OCBC in a statement. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kavita Chandran)