SINGAPORE Nov 28 Shares of Singapore's oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd rose as much as 3.3 percent on Monday, boosted by hopes it could benefit from a jump in U.S. crude oil futures, traders said.

At 0150 GMT, shares of Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest rig maker, were 2.7 percent higher at S$3.75 with more than 1 million shares changing hands.

U.S. crude futures rose more than $1.50 per barrel in early Asian trade on Monday on optimism about euro zone debt after Germany and France explored radical methods of securing deeper and more rapid fiscal integration among the bloc.

Its larger rival, Keppel Corp Ltd, was 1.6 percent higher at S$9.05.

Traders said Sembcorp Marine is outperforming Keppel in early trading on Monday as it has fallen more than the latter so far this month.

Keppel shares have fallen 4.6 percent since the start of November, while Sembcorp Marine has lost 11.4 percent in the same period.

"Rising oil prices will benefit rig builders. Moreover if concerns over the global economy and euro zone problems ease up, this will also help boost demand for oil drilling and rigs," said a local trader. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)