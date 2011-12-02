SINGAPORE Dec 2 Julius Baer has
downgraded water treatment firm Hyflux Ltd to hold
from buy and cut its target price to S$1.30 from S$2.30.
STATEMENT:
Julius Baer has cut its rating for Hyflux to reflect its
disappointing third quarter earnings and a stagnanat order book.
Hyflux posted in November a 34 percent fall in its
third-quarter net profit, hurt by lower contributions from the
Middle East and North Africa.
"We believe that Hyflux will face challenges in winning
projects to catalyse its share price due to its current
stretched balance sheet," Julius Baer said in a report.
It also noted that the company was re-focusing its efforts
from the Middle East to Asia, namely in Singapore and China,
where the poltical climate is more stable.
At 0601 GMT, shares of Hyflux were 0.83 percent lower at
S$1.20, and have fallen about 48 percent since the start of the
year.
