SINGAPORE Feb 3 Citigroup raised its
price target on Singapore rig builder SembCorp Marine
to S$5.90 from S$4.76 and kept its buy rating.
By 0320 GMT, SembCorp Marine's shares were down 0.6 percent
at S$4.86.
STATEMENT:
Citi said despite the recent increase in SembCorp Marine's
share price, it believes the firm's "improved order-win
prospects have yet to be fully discounted" and its contract wins
have potential to exceed consensus expectations.
The U.S. bank increased its order book estimates for the
company by about 30 to 40 percent for 2012 and 2013.
Citi said it expects demand for semi-submersible rigs, an
area SembCorp is good in, to emerge this year after a long
period of underinvestment.
(Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Kevin Lim)