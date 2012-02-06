SINGAPORE Feb 6 OCBC Investment Research began coverage of Singapore-listed shipbuilder, STX OSV Holdings Ltd, with a buy rating and set a price target of S$1.65.

By 0200 GMT, STX OSV shares were up 1.4 percent at S$1.44.

STATEMENT:

OCBC said STX OSV is unlike other Asian shipyards that mainly construct vessels of high standardization and less sophistication as the company focuses on building technologically advanced and highly customized offshore vessels.

"Asian shipyards may be able to replicate certain work processes and engineering designs, but such advanced level of integration between its design and manufacture processes cannot be easily achieved," OCBC said.

The brokerage also said STX OSV's operational headquarters in the western coast of Norway offers advantages like the demand for advanced vessels required for harsh North Seas environment and access to top industry designers and engineers. (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Anshuman Daga)