SINGAPORE Feb 6 CIMB initiated coverage
of Singapore-listed Chinese sports shoe maker, Qingmei Group
Holdings Ltd, with a buy rating and a price target of
S$0.241.
By 0400 GMT, Qingmei shares were around 4.4 percent higher
at S$0.168. The company's shares fell 55.6 percent last year.
STATEMENT:
CIMB said Qingmei is "a steal at current price" due to its
high net cash level of S$0.141 per share. The firm also offers
an attractive dividend yield estimated at 14.3 percent for the
fiscal year ending June 2012.
The broker said demand for sports shoes in China will likely
remain high, helped by government efforts to promote sporting
activities. It quoted research firm Frost & Sullivan, which
predicts 16.1 percent annual growth in China's sports shoes
market from 2010 to 2015.
(Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Kevin Lim)