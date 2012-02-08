SINGAPORE Feb 8 Units of Singapore's First Ship Lease Trust fell 6 percent on Wednesday after it said some subsidiaries of troubled Indonesian shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk had defaulted on payment obligations for three chemical tankers.

At 0102 GMT, First Ship units were trading at an all-time low of S$0.187 with a volume of 813,000.

First Ship, which leased vessels to Berlian Laju, said the Indonesian shipping firm's default will have material financial impact on the trust, and it is considering repossessing the tankers. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John Mair)