SINGAPORE Feb 20 CIMB Research upgraded
Singapore-listed commodity trading firm Noble Group Ltd
to neutral from underperform and raised its target
price to S$1.43 from S$0.99.
By 0336 GMT, shares of Noble were little changed at S$1.495,
and have gained about 32 percent since the start of the year.
STATEMENT:
CIMB said it has upgraded Noble, as improving leading
economic indicators suggest global economies have averted a
recession.
The brokerage expects Noble to return to profitability in
the fourth quarter, and estimates the company will report a net
profit of $82.6 million.
However, CIMB cautioned that Noble's share price rally has
run ahead of its fundamentals and said investors should wait for
a pullback before buying its shares.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)