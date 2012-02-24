SINGAPORE Feb 24 DMG & Partners raised its target price for Singapore's oil and gas services firm Ezion Holdings Ltd to S$1.17 from S$1.00 and kept its buy rating.

By 0140 GMT, shares of Ezion were 2.1 percent lower at S$0.94, and have surged 42 percent since the start of the year.

STATEMENT:

DMG has raised its net profit estimates for Ezion in 2012 and 2013 by 15 percent and 9 percent respectively, partly to reflect three new service rig projects it secured.

Ezion said on Thursday it plans to raise net proceeds of about S$95 million through a placement of 110,000 shares at S$0.88 each.

"Following the share placement, we expect to see some weakness in the share price but believe Ezion can continue to deliver impressive EPS (earnings per share) growth," DMG said in a report. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)