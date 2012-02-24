SINGAPORE Feb 24 DMG & Partners raised
its target price for Singapore's oil and gas services firm Ezion
Holdings Ltd to S$1.17 from S$1.00 and kept its buy
rating.
By 0140 GMT, shares of Ezion were 2.1 percent lower at
S$0.94, and have surged 42 percent since the start of the year.
STATEMENT:
DMG has raised its net profit estimates for Ezion in 2012
and 2013 by 15 percent and 9 percent respectively, partly to
reflect three new service rig projects it secured.
Ezion said on Thursday it plans to raise net proceeds of
about S$95 million through a placement of 110,000 shares at
S$0.88 each.
"Following the share placement, we expect to see some
weakness in the share price but believe Ezion can continue to
deliver impressive EPS (earnings per share) growth," DMG said in
a report.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)