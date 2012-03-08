SINGAPORE, March 8 Shares of Singapore property and hotel company Fragrance Group rose as much as 6.8 percent to a record on expectations the group's proposed restructuring and spin-off of its hotel arm would boost valuations, traders said.

By 10:12 a.m. (0212 GMT) on Thursday, Fragrance's shares were up 4.1 percent at S$0.385 with 2.9 million shares traded, 1.4 times the average volume traded over the past 30 days. The stock had jumped about 18 percent as of Wednesday's close.

In a statement on Thursday, Fragrance Group said the restructuring exercise and proposed listing of its hotel arm will enable the company to "unlock value for shareholders and increase the overall financial capacity and flexibility to strengthen the growth of its property business".

The group has formed an investment holding company, Global Premium Hotels, to hold the hotel business for listing.

"The group is expected to hold more than 50 percent of the issued and paid-up share capital of Global Premium Hotels immediately post-listing," DBS Group Research said in a note. (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Anshuman Daga)