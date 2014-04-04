BRIEF-Palestine's National bank board approves FY dividend
* Board approves cash dividend 5 percent of share nominal value for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2m3vKbn) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, April 4 Shares of Goodpack Ltd surged to their highest in nearly seven years on Friday after Reuters reported that Blackstone Group and Carlyle Group were considering a bid for the Singapore container maker.
Goodpack shares jumped as much as 3.9 percent to S$2.40, its highest since July 2007. Some 1.1 million shares were traded, nearly double the average full-day volume over the past 30 days. The benchmark Straits Times Index was down 0.2 percent.
Blackstone and Carlyle had meetings this week with Goodpack, which makes containers used in the rubber, tyre and food industries, people familiar with the matter said.
In response to the report, Goodpack said in a stock market filing that it had informed shareholders on March 19 that it had been "approached by parties in connection with a possible transaction, which may or may not lead to an offer for the shares of the company."
The discussions are still ongoing and there is no certainty that they will result in any transaction, Goodpack said.
Shares of Noble Group Ltd fell 2.7 percent after a previous rally sparked by news that China's biggest grain trader COFCO Corp is buying a majority stake in the Singapore-listed commodities firm's agribusiness for $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SHANGHAI, March 16 Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index closed at a 19-month high on Thursday after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, as expected, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.
March 16 Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA: