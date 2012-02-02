SINGAPORE Feb 2 Credit Suisse has raised
its target price for Singapore-listed palm oil firm Indofood
Agri Resources Ltd to S$1.63 from S$1.40 and
maintained its neutral rating.
By 0331 GMT, shares of Indofood Agri were 1.7 percent higher
at S$1.47 and have gained about 17 percent since the start of
the year.
STATEMENT:
Credit Suisse said it has raised its earnings per share
estimates for Indofood Agri by 21 percent in 2012 and 16 percent
in 2013, to reflect its expectations of higher palm oil prices
in the next two years.
Indonesia's new crude palm oil export tax has made the
country's upstream companies have higher earnings sensitivity to
a change in palm oil prices, Credit Suisse said.
For every 100 ringgit increase in palm oil price, Indofood's
earnings will rise by 4.6 percent, the brokerage added.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)