SINGAPORE Feb 9 Shares of Singapore property developer IPC Corp Ltd jumped as much as 23 percent to a record on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session after the company said tycoon Oei Hong Leong had increased its stake in the company.

By 0118 GMT, IPC shares were 17.5 percent higher at S$0.235, after soaring 64 percent on Wednesday. Volume was nearly 20 million shares, 1.3 times its average daily volume traded over the last five sessions.

IPC, which also provides IT services, said on Wednesday that Oei had bought 19.5 million shares from the open market, lifting his stake in the company to 23.4 percent from 19.7 percent.

Forbes ranked Oei Singapore's 33rd richest person last year. Oei is the son of Indonesian billionaire Eka Tjipta Widjaja, which owns Sinar Mas Group.

"The company has just received a notification from its substantial shareholder, Mr Oei Hong Leong on the purchase of the company's shares which explains the increase in the trading volume of the company's shares today," IPC said in the statement. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)