SINGAPORE Jan 25 Shares of Jaya Holdings Ltd jumped as much as 12 percent to a five-month high after brokerage CIMB highlighted the Singapore shipbuilder as an attractive acquisition target.

By 0436 GMT on Wednesday, Jaya's shares were up 11.3 percent at S$0.54 with more than 1.5 million shares traded, 4.6 times the average daily volume traded over the last five sessions.

"Our channel checks suggest that corporation actions could be on the cards, potentially reversing Jaya's fortunes," CIMB said in a report. "Dutch shipbuilder IHC Merwede has identified Jaya as a possible acquisition target. Even if there are no M&As, the stock offers an attractive risk-reward balance," the report said.

Jaya officials were not immediately available for comment to Reuters.

The chief executive of IHC Merwede's Southeast Asia operations told Reuters last month that the company hopes to announce the acquisition of a few Asian shipyards next quarter as it sticks to an aggressive plan to expand internationally and grow by 50 percent in five years.

Jaya is majority-owned by a consortium led by Deutsche Bank , which bought the stake from Affinity Equity Partners in February for S$202.6 million ($158 million).

"There is a high likelihood that IHC could acquire Jaya. We think that IHC could offer up to S$0.65/share for Jaya (its net assets excluding debt obligations), translating into 34 percent upside for Jaya's share price," CIMB said.

Jaya's shares have risen about 16 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)