SINGAPORE Jan 26 Shares of Jaya Holdings Ltd jumped as much as 10 percent, building on its gains in the previous session, after the Singapore shipping firm said Dutch shipbuilder IHC Merwede was interested to buy some of its assets.

By 0326 GMT on Thursday, Jaya's shares were 7.3 percent higher at S$0.59, with more than 2.6 million shares traded, 3.3 times the average daily volume traded over the last five sessions.

Late on Wednesday, Jaya said IHC Merwede had expressed interest to acquire some of its assets, but no agreement had been reached yet.

Jaya's shares ended 13 percent higher on Wednesday after CIMB Research said it was an attractive acquisition target, and named IHC Merwede as a potential bidder. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)