SINGAPORE Oct 13 Phillip Securities has upgraded Singapore oil rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd to buy from hold and raised its target price to S$9.86 from S$8.50.

STATEMENT:

Phillip Securities has upgraded its rating and target price for Keppel to take into account potential order wins from Brazil state-run oil firm Petrobras.

"We believe that Keppel stands a high chance of securing some of contracts given the sheer size of the award and that it is separately bidding in three out of seven tenders," Phillip said in a report.

Keppel's strong orderbook and good dividend yield should also limit any downside in its share price at current levels, the brokerage said.

At 0131 GMT, Keppel shares were 0.83 percent higher at S$8.49, and have fallen 17.4 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)