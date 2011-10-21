SINGAPORE Oct 21 Goldman Sachs has raised its target price on Singapore's Keppel Corp , the world's largest oil rig builder, to S$8.90 from S$8.70 and maintained its neutral rating.

Keppel said on late on Thursday it saw good prospects for its deepwater business and robust global oil demand after it reported a 33 percent rise in third-quarter net profit that beat expectations.

Goldman said the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins for offshore and marine had increased to 26 percent in the third quarter from 24 percent in the second quarter, due to continually high revenue contribution from pre-crisis orders and operational improvement.

However, the bank noted that cancellations of rig options have accelerated recently, which it saw as a confirmation of a slower industry outlook.

At 0242 GMT, Keppel shares were up 1.3 percent at S$8.89, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index which was 0.7 percent higher. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)