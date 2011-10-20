SINGAPORE Oct 20 Phillip Securities upgraded
Singapore property developer Keppel Land Ltd to buy
from hold and raised its share-price target to S$3.20 from
S$3.19.
STATEMENT:
Keppel Land said earlier this week that it will divest its
entire 87.5 percent stake in the Ocean Financial Centre in
Singapore to its unit K-REIT Asia for S$1.57 billion
($1.2 billion).
Phillip said the deal is a timely move which positions
Keppel Land for future strategic acquisitions, either in China
or Singapore.
It forecast much higher contribution from China in the
fourth quarter due to scheduled project completions.
The brokerage expects Keppel Land to pay a special dividend
of 9 Singapore cents this year, implying a potential dividend
yield of 6.6 percent.
On Wednesday, Keppel Land reported a 6.6 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit, as lower revenue was partly offset by
higher income from property investment, fund management as well
as hotels and resorts.
At 0123 GMT, Keppel Land shares were up 0.7 percent at
S$2.75.
($1 = 1.264 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)