SINGAPORE Oct 20 Phillip Securities upgraded Singapore property developer Keppel Land Ltd to buy from hold and raised its share-price target to S$3.20 from S$3.19.

Keppel Land said earlier this week that it will divest its entire 87.5 percent stake in the Ocean Financial Centre in Singapore to its unit K-REIT Asia for S$1.57 billion ($1.2 billion).

Phillip said the deal is a timely move which positions Keppel Land for future strategic acquisitions, either in China or Singapore.

It forecast much higher contribution from China in the fourth quarter due to scheduled project completions.

The brokerage expects Keppel Land to pay a special dividend of 9 Singapore cents this year, implying a potential dividend yield of 6.6 percent.

On Wednesday, Keppel Land reported a 6.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, as lower revenue was partly offset by higher income from property investment, fund management as well as hotels and resorts.

At 0123 GMT, Keppel Land shares were up 0.7 percent at S$2.75.

