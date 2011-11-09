SINGAPORE Nov 9 Shares of Singapore's Kreuz Holdings Ltd , which provides subsea services to the oil and gas industry, rose as much as 7.6 percent on Wednesday after the company reported a surge in third-quarter net profit and a set of new contracts.

After the market closed on Tuesday, the company posted a net profit of $5.9 million for the three months ended September, more than six times the $937,000 it earned a year earlier.

It also announced on the same day that it had secured contracts worth around $57.5 million from its parent, Singapore offshore services firm Swiber Group , to do subsea installation work in India and Southeast Asia.

DnB NOR said in a report that Kreuz reported higher-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, but EBITDA margin of 25 percent was weaker than its forecast of 30 percent due to higher subcontracting costs.

Kreuz is on track in building its independent revenue stream, DnB NOR added. Third-party customers formed 81 percent of Kreuz's total revenue of $34.1 million in the third quarter, up from around 56 percent of total revenue of $13.6 million a year earlier.

At 0351 GMT, Kreuz and Swiber shares were up 4.6 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index which was 0.1 percent lower. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Matt Driskill)