SINGAPORE Oct 27 UBS has cut its target price
for Singapore's Mapletree Industrial Trust , which owns
factories and other industrial assets, to S$1.32 from S$1.36 and
kept its buy rating.
STATEMENT:
Mapletree Industrial reported a second quarter distribution
per unit (DPU) of 2.05 Singapore cents, which was above UBS'
expectations, helped by increases in rents for its leases.
UBS has raised its fiscal 2012 DPU estimate for Mapletree
Industrial by 3 percent to account for the strong results, but
cut its DPU estimates for 2014 and 2015 by 1 percent each.
"However, as we now expect market rents in the industrial
sector to decline by 5-10 percent next year," said UBS in a
report.
At 0331 GMT, shares of Mapletree Industrial were flat at
S$1.135, and have gained 4.7 percent since the start of the
year.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)