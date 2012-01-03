SINGAPORE Jan 3 Shares of Singapore-listed Mewah International, which processes and distributes palm-based products such as edible oils and fats, rose as much as 4.3 percent on Tuesday after it announced its plan to invest around $145 million in Indonesia.

At 0120 GMT, Mewah shares were up 3.2 percent at S$0.48, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index which was 0.6 percent higher.

"Indonesia is a growing business and with the new palm oil tax structure, it encourages more domestic production of finished goods," said a Singapore analyst.

Top crude palm oil producer Indonesia had slashed its export taxes for the processed grades of the tropical oil to jump start its refineries, changing trade flows and sparking concerns on the survival of vegetable oil factories in key competitor Malaysia and biggest customer India.

Mewah said on Tuesday it plans to invest in a refinery, packing plant and related logistics facilities in East Java, Indonesia. The refinery is expected to have installed capacity of around 630,000 metric tonnes annually.

But the company also said that to prioritize the Indonesia project, it had decided to delay the completion of its refinery in Sabah, Malaysia. Its packing plants in Zhangjiagang and Tianjin, China, are also expected to be postponed. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)