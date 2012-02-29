SINGAPORE Feb 29 Nomura Equity Research lowered its price target for Singapore-listed agri-business Mewah International to S$0.45 from S$0.50 while keeping its "reduce" rating.

By 0605 GMT, Mewah shares were flat at S$0.56. The company's shares have risen 20 percent since the start of the year.

STATEMENT:

Nomura said Mewah's fourth quarter net income was about 15 percent below street estimates.

Planned projects have been put on hold to make way for the Indonesian refinery expansion due to be completed by the end of 2013, the Japanese broker added.

"The business outlook remains uncertain due to the structurally lower profitability for Malaysian crude palm oil refiners," Nomura said, adding it has cut its 2012 and 2013 forecast earnings estimates for Mewah by 23 and 20 percent, respectively.

"We believe Mewah's profitability may remain weak in order to sustain market share, as Malaysian refiners face lower margins post the recent Indonesian export tax structure change," Nomura said. (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Kevin Lim)