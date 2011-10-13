SINGAPORE Oct 13 Shares of Singapore-listed Midas Holdings Ltd , which makes aluminium components for trains, rose as much as 8.6 percent on Thursday, along with its Chinese peers as concerns over the financing of China's railway investments ease.

At 0239 GMT, shares of Midas were 7.1 percent higher at S$0.375 with 18.2 million shares changing hands. This was 2.9 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions.

China's Ministry of Railways auctioned 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) of seven-year bond on Wednesday at a yield of 5.59 percent, traders said.

"The bond auction is a positive catalyst as it solves the near-term needs for financing for the rail projects, and allows the ministry to tender out contracts to the rail companies," said Tan Han Meng, an analyst at DMG & Partners.

He also noted that Midas' valuations look attractive at its current share price.

Midas' peers such as CSR Corporation Ltd , which makes railway components, are also up 6.1 percent. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)