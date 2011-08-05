* Index down 3.6 percent, seen in 2,900-3,000 range in next month

* Commodity firms Noble, Olam down on growth concerns

* Oil rig builders Keppel, Sembcorp Marine fall after oil prices tumble

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Singapore shares fell 3.6 percent by the midday on Friday and saw its largest intraday losses in over two years, as investors fled risky assets amid worries the U.S. was sliding back into recession and Europe's sovereign debt crisis could worsen.

Commodity trading firms such as Noble Group and Olam International were among the worst hit, dragged by concerns over a slowdown in the global economy and after Australia's central bank cut its growth forecast for the commodity driven economy.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 3.7 percent, or 114 points, at 2,993.01. The total volume of shares traded by then was 1.6 billion shares and turnover was S$1.62 billion. This compares with the volume of 662 million shares and turnover of S$694.7 million on Thursday.

The STI fell as much as 3.8 percent on Friday to its lowest in four months-- its largest intraday loss since March 2009, when the index fell by 5 percent.

"Although the fall today is sharp, unfortunately it may not be over yet if things continue the way they look with the debt situations and no clear solutions yet," said Carey Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment research.

Italian and Spanish bond yields have been rising and German bond yields falling, widening spreads the most since the euro was born and causing deep-seated fears about what else policymakers can do to keep the euro zone together.

"We still see weaker sentiment going forward, the fundamental and structural problems haven't really been resolved and the developed countries like the U.S., are most at risk of going into recession," Wong added.

He said he expects the STI to see further downside in the coming month, with the benchmark index likely to trade between 2,900-3,000.

Shares of Noble were 6.3 percent lower at S$1.635 with over 50.3 million shares changing hands, while Olam was down 5.7 percent at S$2.50.

In the latest sign that growth was slowing, the central bank of Australia on Friday lowered its end 2011 GDP forecast to 3.25 percent from an earlier estimate of 4.25 percent.

"We're seeing that the resource-driven growth story in Australia is running into some headwinds, with slowing growth in China," Wong said.

He added that he expects companies dealing with hard commodities such as minerals and precious metals to be worse hit as the austerity drive from developed countries could mean a cut back in infrastructure spending.

Rig builders Sembcorp Marine tumbled 5 percent and Keppel Corp lost 4.5 percent after oil prices dived on fears a global economic slowdown would hurt demand for the commodity.

Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways plunged 9 percent to S$1.045 after it said its earnings would be significantly affected by its Australia operations, which it expects to report a net loss for the financial year 2011-2012. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)