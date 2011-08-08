* Index down around 4.8 percent, support of 2,800 pts eyed

* Commodities stocks dip on worries of weaker demand

* Rig builders fall on oil price drop

* NOL down on concern about global shipping activities

* CapitaLand slumps on weak property sentiment

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 Singapore shares fell on Monday to the lowest intra-day level since July 2010 amid broad-based selling after Standard & Poor's downgraded U.S. credit rating, stoking fears about the global economic outlook.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 4.8 percent, or 144.51 points, at 2,850.27. The total volume of shares traded by then was 1.5 billion shares and turnover was S$1.6 billion.

This compares with the volume of 1.6 billion shares and turnover of S$1.6 billion at the same time on Friday. Traders said support may kick in at around 2,800 points during the rest of the session.

"The downgrade of U.S.' credit rating by the S&P has added to the already jittery outlook for the global equity markets," said Rieve Ko, a technical analyst at SIAS Research.

"The downside momentum has increased with the STI breaking through its critical support level of 2,900 points," he said.

Commodity stocks such as Noble Group and Olam International were hit on concerns about falling global demand.

Around 0500 GMT, Noble was down 6.5 percent at S$1.52, while Olam retreated 7.9 percent at S$2.33.

Shares of DBS Bank , which went ex-dividend, fell 4.6 percent. United Overseas Bank was down 3.5 percent and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp gave up 4.4 percent.

"The immediate impact on sentiment on banks would be negative, with a downward revision of Singapore's GDP estimates likely, with fears centering on the possibility of a clamp down in loan growth and asset quality concerns," DBS Vickers said in a report.

Shares of rig builders were hammered after crude fell more than $2 a barrel. Around 0500 GMT, Keppel Corp was 5.7 percent lower, while Sembcorp Marine gave up 7.1 percent.

Container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines sank 7.6 percent on concerns about a slowdown in global trade. Singapore's CapitaLand , Southeast Asia's largest property developer, also lost 6.7 percent on weak sentiment.

Another big-cap loser was casino operator Genting Singapore , which fell more than 5 percent. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)