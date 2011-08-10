* Index down 0.68 percent, seen in 2,850-2,950 band in afternoon

* Rig builders Sembcorp Marine, Keppel fall on faltering economy

* Genting Singapore up on hopes of strong quarterly earnings

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Singapore shares slid 0.68 percent by midday on Wednesday, dragged by losses in oil rig builders such as Sembcorp Marine , but the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to keep interest rates near zero for at least two years helped to lift sentiment.

Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) underperformed regional bourses as it priced in a steep fall in markets on Tuesday, when the local market was closed for a public holiday.

Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell as much as 6 percent on Tuesday, as investors dumped riskier assets in a global rout triggered by fears that political leaders were failing to tackle debt crises in Europe and the United States.

"The STI escaped the 'supposed' drop on Tuesday thanks to our National Day, when other markets were reacting to the Dow's decline of more than 600 points on Monday night. Hence, what we are observing now is the lagging effect due to yesterday's missing trade," said Ng Kian Teck, an investment analyst at SIAS Research.

At 0500 GMT, the STI was down 0.68 percent, or 19.02 points, at 2864.98. The total volume of shares traded by then was 1.3 billion shares and turnover was S$1.7 billion.

This compares with the volume of 1.5 billion shares and turnover of S$1.6 billion on Monday. Ng said he expects the STI to find support at 2,850 for the rest of the week, with any short-term technical rebound likely to face resistance at 2,950.

"Many corporates have announced their results and are well within expectations. The STI is currently trading cheaply at 12-13 times its price-to-earnings ratio, and we expect to see some bargain hunting in the short run," added Ng.

Sembcorp Marine fell 5.5 percent to S$4.48 by midday on concerns that its orders would slow due to lower oil prices and weaker economic growth going forward.

Larger rival Keppel Corp lost 3.6 percent at S$9.50, with over 11.9 million shares changing hands.

"Declining oil prices explains a substantial portion of the price movement, as oil operators may delay rig contracts owing to market uncertainty," Ng added.

Concerns over a slowdown in the global economy also weighed on shares of Global Logistic Properties (GLP) , which owns warehouses in China and Japan.

GLP fell 4.8 percent at S$1.80 with over 12.4 million shares traded. This was 1.7 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions.

However, casino operator Genting Singapore bucked the trend and rose 2.7 percent, rebounding from five straight sessions of losses, on expectations it will report strong quarterly earnings, traders said. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)