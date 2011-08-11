* Index 1.5 pct lower at 0500 GMT, but upside seen

* Oil rig builders down on oil price drop

* Singapore banks outperform broader market

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 Singapore shares fell by midday on Thursday, weighed by oil rig builders on continuing worries about demand, but traders said there could be a slight rebound in the Straits Times Index during the rest of the session.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 1.5 percent, or 42.52 points, at 2,778.57. The total volume of shares traded by then was 1.5 billion shares and turnover was around S$1.5 billion.

This compares with the volume of 1.3 billion shares and turnover of S$1.7 billion at the same time on Wednesday.

"The world is due for a currency crisis in the U.S. and a banking crisis in Europe. The imbalances can't be resolved till either one of those happens," said Kenneth Ng, head of research at CIMB Research in Singapore.

Singapore oil rig builder Keppel Corp fell as much as 7.8 percent while Sembcorp Marine retreated as much as 8.3 percent due to weaker oil prices.

But the shares had pared some of their losses, with both stocks now down more than 3 percent each.

Singapore banks outperformed the broader market, helping to prop up the STI. United Overseas Bank was more than 1 percent higher, DBS was around 0.3 percent higher and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)