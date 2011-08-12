* Index around 1.2 pct higher, but upside seen limited

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 Singapore shares rose by midday on Friday as investor sentiment was boosted by a sharp rally on Wall Street and as traders sought bargains following a huge sell-off earlier this week on concerns about the global economic outlook.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 1.2 percent, or 35.55 points, at 2,831.77. The total volume of shares traded by then was around 1.1 billion shares and turnover was S$1.2 billion.

This compares with the volume of 1.5 billion shares and turnover of S$1.5 billion on Thursday. However, local traders said there is limited upside to the STI during the rest of the session.

"The market has fallen so much over the past couple of weeks and some people may think that current levels are slightly attractive. So there's some buying on dips," said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

However, Wong said the volatility in the market is likely to stay for a while as the debt issues in Europe are far from over, and the ban on short-selling of financial stocks in four European countries is not solving the root problem.

"They are just addressing the symptom but not the cause. The fellow is bleeding, you put a Band-Aid, but if you don't solve the problem then it might prolong it."

Palm oil producers Golden Agri-Resources and Wilmar International rallied as much as 5.6 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively, after reporting strong quarterly earnings.

Around 0500 GMT, Golden Agri was up 4 percent at S$0.645 on a volume of 160 million shares, while Wilmar was 1.8 percent higher at S$5.20 with more than 8 million shares changing hands.

Commodities trader Noble Group was over 4 percent higher after announcing a 63 percent rise in second-quarter net profit from a year ago.

Rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine bounced after their shares had been battered on falling oil prices. Around 0500 GMT, Keppel was up about 3 percent, while Sembcorp Marine was 4.3 percent higher.

Casino operator Genting Singapore also showed strong gains, up 3.3 percent around midday with 88 million shares changing hands. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)