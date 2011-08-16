* Index up around 0.3 pct; 2,900 pts resistance eyed

* Play on oil-related stocks

* Ezra surges on news of Chevron deal

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 Singapore shares rose by midday on Tuesday as investors bought cyclical stocks such as oil-rig maker Keppel Corp , which analysts said were looking cheap following the sell-off earlier this month on global economic worries.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.3 percent, or 8.75 points, at 2,883.15. The total volume of shares traded by then was 787.9 million shares and turnover was S$774.9 million.

This compares with the volume of 664.3 million shares and turnover of S$802.5 million on Monday. Local traders said resistance is around 2,900 points for the rest of the session.

"The cyclical blue-chips are some of those that fell the hardest and right now oil and gas stocks particularly look cheap," said Terence Wong, co-head of research at DMG & Partners Securities.

Cyclical stocks are counters that rise quickly when economic growth is strong and fall rapidly when growth slows down.

Shares of Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest offshore oil rig builder, rose as much as 1.9 percent. Around 0500 GMT, the stock was up 1.5 percent at S$9.59 with 5.6 million shares changing hands.

Singapore oil services firm Ezra Holdings surged as much as 14 percent after it won a contract from U.S. oil giant Chevron in Thailand that could be worth as much as $300 million.

Around 0500 GMT, Ezra was up 12.8 percent at S$1.015 on a volume of 24 million shares, around double the average daily volume in the last 30 days.

Singapore Airlines advanced 2.4 percent at S$11.45 with 1.7 million shares changing hands.

Citi said in a report that healthy operating data for July may lift SIA's battered price and valuations appeared low. However, the bank warned that SIA's earnings outlook is still uncertain. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)