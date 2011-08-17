* Index up 0.66 percent, seen in 2,820-2,870 band in afternoon

* CapitaLand up after acquiring Chinese residential site

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Singapore shares were 0.66 percent higher by the midday on Wednesday, lifted by property developer CapitaLand , but gains are likely to be capped by ongoing concerns about the euro zone's debt problems.

Traders said the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) is trading at attractive valuations currently, which may have sparked some selective bargain hunting.

At 0500 GMT, the STI was up 0.66 percent, or 18.58 points, at 2,851.31. The total volume of shares traded by then was 607.9 million shares and turnover was S$604.5 million. This compares with the volume of 787.9 million shares and turnover of S$774.9 million on Tuesday.

Local traders said the STI is likely to trade in a narrow 2,820-2,870 band for the rest of the session.

"Singapore is a more defensive market. Our large cap names usually have stronger balance sheets, more stable earnings. Hence they may be more attractive for investors especially in today's cautious climate," said Liu Jinshu, an analyst at SIAS Research.

However, gains in the STI are likely to be capped in the near term, with rising concerns that growth in the global economy may be slower than expected.

The failure of French and German leaders on Tuesday to deliver a solution to the euro zone debt crisis is likely to continue weighing on investor confidence.

"What's new is the possibility of the recent fears translating into slower corporate and consumer spending, which will affect economic data over the next two months," Liu said.

"As such, risk aversion will take time to taper off with buying in likely to take place after dips."

Shares of Southeast Asia's largest property developer CapitaLand rose as much as 4 percent after it said it bought a residential site in Hangzhou, China, for about S$213 million ($177.3 million), traders said.

By midday trade, its shares were traded at S$2.62 with over 5.5 million shares changing hands.

"We believe post-rights issue and the divestment of CapitaMalls Asia, the market's focus on CapitaLand is now on the progress of its capital deployment and we view the acquisition as positive," DMG said in report.

Supermarket operator Sheng Siong traded 3 percent above its initial public offering price of S$0.33 in its Singapore debut on Wednesday.

Sheng Siong traded at S$0.34 with over 79.2 million shares changing hands. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)