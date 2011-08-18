* Index up around 0.2 pct at 0500 GMT

* Company earnings momentum stagnated in Q2-Deutsche

* Sheng Siong surges as seen as defensive play

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 Singapore shares rose by midday on Thursday, outperforming regional markets, but traders said sentiment would remain cautious in the near-term after non-oil domestic exports fell in July, raising the risk of a technical recession.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up around 0.2 percent, or 6.64 points, at 2,835.17. The total volume of shares traded by then was 608.5 million shares and turnover was S$673.8 million.

This compares with the volume of 607.9 million shares and turnover of S$604.5 million on Wednesday. Rieve Ko, a technical analyst at SIAS research, said he expects the STI to trade in the 2,820-2,870 point range for the rest of the session.

"There's a risk of a technical recession. Even the Singapore government has already scaled down its growth forecast from 5-7 percent to 5-6 percent," said Carmen Lee, head of OCBC Investment Research.

"It effectively means that the government has also turned cautious and it has priced in a slightly weaker-than-expected second half. I think corporates are generally in line."

Around 0500 GMT, shares of United Overseas Bank rose 1.2 percent, DBS gained 0.4 percent, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was flat.

Deutsche Bank said in a report that Singapore banks have managed to alleviate the net interest margin compression through better balance sheet management and growth in higher-margin regional businesses. Loan demand from overseas, especially China, is also expected to be robust.

Overall, Deutsche said the earnings momentum for Singapore companies had stagnated in the second quarter. It downgraded the earnings estimates for shipbuilder COSCO Corp on weak execution, as well as Singapore Airlines due to rising fuel costs and weakness in load factor.

However, commodities had outperformed on the back of volume growth and firm crude palm oil prices, Deutsche said. REITS also beat expectations due to rising occupancies, lower operating and finance costs as well as upward revision of rental rates.

Singapore supermarket operator Sheng Siong surged as much as 7.4 percent, one day after it made its trading debut, on hopes that its business is recession-proof and on the company's promise of a relatively high pay-out.

Around 0500 GMT, the shares were up 5.9 percent at S$0.36, around 9 percent above its IPO price of S$0.33, on a volume of 82.5 million shares -- the top traded stock by volume so far. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)