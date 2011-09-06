* Index down 1.28 percent, support seen at 2,720 in afternoon

* Noble Group, Neptune Orient Lines falls amid recession fears

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Singapore shares slipped 1.28 percent by midday on Tuesday, led by cyclical stocks such as Noble Group , as growing concerns over a global recession and Europe's worsening sovereign debt woes weighed on Asian markets.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 1.28 percent, or 35.45 points, at 2,737.72. The total volume of shares traded by then was 577.4 million shares and turnover was S$500.6 million.

This compares with the volume of 738 million shares worth about S$570 million that were traded by around the same time on Monday. Local traders said the STI is expected to find support at 2,720 in the afternoon.

"The macro-economic themes are not new. We are revisiting issues such as the Greek debt crisis, recession risk and reactionary policy responses," said Liu Jinshu, an investment analyst at SIAS Research.

"The markets have probably priced in some of these developments and I think that investors have been spooked by the large market swings," said Liu.

European stocks lost 4 percent on Monday, with financial shares falling to their lowest in more than two years, as some were hit by a U.S. lawsuit connected to the packaging of toxic mortgage debt.

"This might mark a new leg of a downtrend. The key thing now is confidence. Businesses do not have the confidence to invest and many are holding onto cash now," said a local dealer.

Cyclical companies such as commodity trader Noble Group fell 2.7 percent to S$1.46, while shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) dropped 2.8 percent to S$1.05, amid growing concerns that the world may face a global recession.

Singapore's finance minister told a conference in the city-state on Tuesday that a global recession was now "more likely than not" as the U.S. and European economies were at "stall" speed.

However, Global Logistic Properties (GLP) , which owns warehouses in China and Japan, outperformed the broader market and rose 3.2 percent, extending gains from last week on hopes a recent joint venture to develop facilities in Japan could boost its earnings.

"The selling pressure on GLP has eased as the recent announcement of the joint venture is providing some support to the firm's outlook," said a local trader.

Global Logistic Properties said on Thursday that it has formed a joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to develop logistics facilities in Japan, as it looks to tap increasing demand in the country for large-scale warehouses. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)