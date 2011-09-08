* Index up 0.24 percent, seen in 2,820-2,850 band in afternoon

* CapitaLand extends gains after share buyback exercise

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Singapore shares were slightly higher by midday on Thursday, but pared some of its earlier gains on profit taking as investors remained cautious about the stalling U.S. economy and the euro zone's debt problems.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.24 percent, or 6.77 points, at 2,838.90. The total volume of shares traded by then was 796.7 million shares and turnover was S$722.8 million.

This compares with the volume of 737 million shares and turnover of S$620.6 million on Wednesday. Local traders said they expect the STI to trade in a narrow 2,820-2,850 band for the rest of the session.

"There's been some profit-taking after gains in the last two days. The market doesn't seem confident that government measures will be able to help the (global) economy," said Carey Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

"The fundamental issues have not been resolved and most are of the view that the government measures were merely band-aids."

Traders said most investors were choosing to take profits due to uncertainties around how the euro zone debt crisis would unfold in the coming weeks, as European governments are expected to ratify a Greek rescue package later this month.

Worries over the possibility of the global economy slipping back into a recession also weighed on investor confidence, and most were on the sidelines ahead of U.S. President Barack Obama's speech later today.

Obama is expected to outline to Congress his plans for reviving the faltering economy. With unemployment stuck above 9 percent, Obama will lay out a plan to spur job creation.

"I don't think the market has priced in more than a 50 percent of risk of a global recession. The risk of earnings downgrades is growing and the market may not have fully taken impact into consideration," Wong said.

Stocks exposed to consumer staples, such as supermarket operator Sheng Siong , rose 2 percent to S$0.495 on some bargain hunting. By the midday there were over 85.3 milion shares traded.

Property developer CapitaLand also climbed 1.5 percent to S$2.68, extending its gains on Wednesday after its first ever share buyback exercise. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)